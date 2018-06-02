CT Marine Warning and Forecast

CT Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, June 2, 2018

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM APPROACHING THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Central Long Island Sound...

At 642 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located

over New Haven Harbor, moving south at 10 knots.

Locations impacted include...

New Haven Harbor, Stratford Shoal and The Thimbles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

