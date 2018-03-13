CT New York NY Zone Forecast
Updated 10:57 pm, Monday, March 12, 2018
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
1051 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
Northern Fairfield-
1051 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows
around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Cold
with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers
in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southern Fairfield-
1051 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain early, then snow.
Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in
the afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers
in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
Northern New Haven-
1051 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows
around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold
with highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in
the afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers
in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southern New Haven-
1051 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Rain and snow likely early, then snow. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers
in the evening. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northern Middlesex-
1051 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows
around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph,
increasing to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Cold
with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in
the afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers
in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
Southern Middlesex-
1051 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Rain and snow likely early, then snow. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Highs
in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers
in the evening. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northern New London-
1051 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Cold
with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in
the afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers
in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
Southern New London-
1051 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain early, then snow.
Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around 30. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 8 to 12 inches.
Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy
with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts
up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers
in the evening. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
