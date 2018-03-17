CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 16, 2018

180 FPUS51 KOKX 170123

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

923 PM EDT Fri Mar 16 2018

CTZ005-170815-

Northern Fairfield-

923 PM EDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ006-170815-

Northern New Haven-

923 PM EDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ007-170815-

Northern Middlesex-

923 PM EDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph late this evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ008-170815-

Northern New London-

923 PM EDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph late this evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ009-170815-

Southern Fairfield-

923 PM EDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ010-170815-

Southern New Haven-

923 PM EDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of snow. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ011-170815-

Southern Middlesex-

923 PM EDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ012-170815-

Southern New London-

923 PM EDT Fri Mar 16 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in

the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Breezy

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

