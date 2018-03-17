CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

714 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

CTZ005-180815-

Northern Fairfield-

714 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ006-180815-

Northern New Haven-

714 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. North winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ007-180815-

Northern Middlesex-

714 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of flurries. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ008-180815-

Northern New London-

714 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of flurries. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ009-180815-

Southern Fairfield-

714 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ010-180815-

Southern New Haven-

714 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of flurries. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ011-180815-

Southern Middlesex-

714 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of flurries. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ012-180815-

Southern New London-

714 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 16 to 22. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of flurries. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

