CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018

_____

426 FPUS51 KOKX 181721

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

121 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

CTZ005-182100-

Northern Fairfield-

121 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated flurries after midnight. Lows around 20. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ009-182100-

Southern Fairfield-

121 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated flurries after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ006-182100-

Northern New Haven-

121 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated flurries after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ010-182100-

Southern New Haven-

121 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated flurries after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ007-182100-

Northern Middlesex-

121 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated flurries after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ011-182100-

Southern Middlesex-

121 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated flurries after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ008-182100-

Northern New London-

121 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated flurries after midnight. Lows around 19. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ012-182100-

Southern New London-

121 PM EDT Sun Mar 18 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

isolated flurries after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Connecticut, Zone Forecast