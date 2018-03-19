CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018
364 FPUS51 KOKX 190803
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
CTZ005-192015-
Northern Fairfield-
403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. North winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in
the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs
in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs
around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
CTZ006-192015-
Northern New Haven-
403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in
the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Brisk, cold with
highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
CTZ007-192015-
Northern Middlesex-
403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of snow 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in
the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs
in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the
evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
CTZ008-192015-
Northern New London-
403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in
the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs
in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the
evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
CTZ009-192015-
Southern Fairfield-
403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in
the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation possible. Breezy, cold
with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
CTZ010-192015-
Southern New Haven-
403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in
the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Breezy, cold
with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the
evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
$$
CTZ011-192015-
Southern Middlesex-
403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in
the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation possible. Breezy, cold
with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the
evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
CTZ012-192015-
Southern New London-
403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,
increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in
the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Breezy, cold
with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up
to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the
evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
