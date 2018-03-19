CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

Northern Fairfield-

403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in

the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Northern New Haven-

403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in

the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Brisk, cold with

highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

Northern Middlesex-

403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in

the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs

in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

Northern New London-

403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in

the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs

in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

Southern Fairfield-

403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in

the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation possible. Breezy, cold

with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Southern New Haven-

403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in

the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Breezy, cold

with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

Southern Middlesex-

403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in

the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation possible. Breezy, cold

with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

Southern New London-

403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in

the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Breezy, cold

with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

