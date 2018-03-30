CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 29, 2018

661 FPUS51 KOKX 300635

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

235 AM EDT Fri Mar 30 2018

CTZ005-301000-

Northern Fairfield-

235 AM EDT Fri Mar 30 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Widespread dense fog.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ009-301000-

Southern Fairfield-

235 AM EDT Fri Mar 30 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Widespread dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ006-301000-

Northern New Haven-

235 AM EDT Fri Mar 30 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Widespread dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ010-301000-

Southern New Haven-

235 AM EDT Fri Mar 30 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Widespread dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ007-301000-

Northern Middlesex-

235 AM EDT Fri Mar 30 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Widespread dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ011-301000-

Southern Middlesex-

235 AM EDT Fri Mar 30 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Widespread dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ008-301000-

Northern New London-

235 AM EDT Fri Mar 30 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Widespread dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Areas of fog

in the morning. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ012-301000-

Southern New London-

235 AM EDT Fri Mar 30 2018

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Widespread dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Areas of fog

in the morning. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

