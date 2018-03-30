CT New York NY Zone Forecast
Published 2:38 am, Friday, March 30, 2018
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 29, 2018
_____
661 FPUS51 KOKX 300635
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
235 AM EDT Fri Mar 30 2018
CTZ005-301000-
Northern Fairfield-
235 AM EDT Fri Mar 30 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Widespread dense fog.
Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Near steady
temperature in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
CTZ009-301000-
Southern Fairfield-
235 AM EDT Fri Mar 30 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Widespread dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at
times. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ006-301000-
Northern New Haven-
235 AM EDT Fri Mar 30 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Widespread dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at
times. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest
with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
CTZ010-301000-
Southern New Haven-
235 AM EDT Fri Mar 30 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Widespread dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at
times. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with
gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ007-301000-
Northern Middlesex-
235 AM EDT Fri Mar 30 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Widespread dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at
times. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ011-301000-
Southern Middlesex-
235 AM EDT Fri Mar 30 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Widespread dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at
times. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ008-301000-
Northern New London-
235 AM EDT Fri Mar 30 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Widespread dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at
times. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Areas of fog
in the morning. Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ012-301000-
Southern New London-
235 AM EDT Fri Mar 30 2018
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Widespread dense fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at
times. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...A slight chance of drizzle in the morning. Areas of fog
in the morning. Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
_____
_____
Keywords: Connecticut, Zone Forecast