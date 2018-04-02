CT New York NY Zone Forecast
Updated 10:13 pm, Sunday, April 1, 2018
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 1, 2018
575 FPUS51 KOKX 020208
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
1008 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
CTZ005-020815-
Northern Fairfield-
1008 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the lower
30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain likely in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain, snow and freezing
rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
CTZ006-020815-
Northern New Haven-
1008 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows around 30.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain, snow and freezing
rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
CTZ007-020815-
Northern Middlesex-
1008 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely with a slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to
5 inches. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
CTZ008-020815-
Northern New London-
1008 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely with a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs
in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain, snow and freezing
rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
CTZ009-020815-
Southern Fairfield-
1008 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the lower
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
CTZ010-020815-
Southern New Haven-
1008 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the lower
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain likely in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
CTZ011-020815-
Southern Middlesex-
1008 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely with a slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to
5 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
CTZ012-020815-
Southern New London-
1008 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 2 PM EDT
MONDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
