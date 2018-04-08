CT New York NY Zone Forecast
Updated 10:37 pm, Saturday, April 7, 2018
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 7, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
1034 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
Northern Fairfield-
1034 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southern Fairfield-
1034 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds around
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northern New Haven-
1034 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southern New Haven-
1034 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northern Middlesex-
1034 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southern Middlesex-
1034 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northern New London-
1034 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southern New London-
1034 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
