CT New York NY Zone Forecast
Published 3:38 am, Sunday, April 15, 2018
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 14, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
331 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
Northern Fairfield-
331 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain. A chance of
light rain this morning, then light rain likely with a chance of
light sleet this afternoon. Much colder with highs in the upper
30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Light rain in the evening, then rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy
at times. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northern New Haven-
331 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain. A chance of
light rain this morning, then light rain likely with a chance of
light sleet this afternoon. Much colder with highs in the upper
30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Light rain in the evening, then rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy
at times. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northern Middlesex-
331 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain. A chance of
light rain this morning, then light rain likely this afternoon.
Much colder with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Light rain in the evening, then rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy
at times. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northern New London-
331 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain. A chance of
light rain this morning, then light rain likely this afternoon.
Much colder with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Light rain in the evening, then rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy
at times. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southern Fairfield-
331 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
2 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light
rain likely this afternoon. Breezy and much colder with highs in
the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Light rain in the evening, then rain after midnight.
Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. East winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy
at times. Windy and not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. East
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southeast
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southern New Haven-
331 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
2 PM EDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light
rain likely this afternoon. Much colder with highs in the upper
30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Light rain in the evening, then rain after midnight.
Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy
at times. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. East
winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southern Middlesex-
331 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light
rain likely this afternoon. Much colder with highs in the upper
30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Light rain in the evening, then rain after midnight.
Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy
at times. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southern New London-
331 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light
rain likely this afternoon. Much colder with highs in the upper
30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Light rain in the evening, then rain after midnight.
Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. East winds 20 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy
at times. Windy and not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. East
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the
evening. Lows around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
