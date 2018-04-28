CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 27, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1032 PM EDT Fri Apr 27 2018

Southern Fairfield-

1032 PM EDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late this evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around

5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Fairfield-

1032 PM EDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late this evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern New Haven-

1032 PM EDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog late this evening, then areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern New Haven-

1032 PM EDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late this evening, then

areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Middlesex-

1032 PM EDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Middlesex-

1032 PM EDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog late this evening, then areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern New London-

1032 PM EDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern New London-

1032 PM EDT Fri Apr 27 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Areas of

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

