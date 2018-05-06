CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 5, 2018

_____

905 FPUS51 KOKX 060437

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1237 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

CTZ009-060815-

Southern Fairfield-

1237 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around

50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ005-060815-

Northern Fairfield-

1237 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ010-060815-

Southern New Haven-

1237 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around

50. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ006-060815-

Northern New Haven-

1237 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CTZ011-060815-

Southern Middlesex-

1237 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 50.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then numerous

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 50.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ007-060815-

Northern Middlesex-

1237 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

CTZ012-060815-

Southern New London-

1237 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then numerous

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 50.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ008-060815-

Northern New London-

1237 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather