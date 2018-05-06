CT New York NY Zone Forecast
Updated 5:48 am, Sunday, May 6, 2018
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 5, 2018
579 FPUS51 KOKX 060944
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
544 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
CTZ009-062015-
Southern Fairfield-
544 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers
likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
CTZ005-062015-
Northern Fairfield-
544 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
CTZ010-062015-
Southern New Haven-
544 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in
the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
CTZ006-062015-
Northern New Haven-
544 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
CTZ011-062015-
Southern Middlesex-
544 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in
the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
CTZ007-062015-
Northern Middlesex-
544 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in
the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
CTZ012-062015-
Southern New London-
544 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers
likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
CTZ008-062015-
Northern New London-
544 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around
5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in
the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
