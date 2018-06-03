CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 3, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

623 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018

Northern Fairfield-

623 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Fairfield-

623 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern New Haven-

623 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern New Haven-

623 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Middlesex-

623 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Middlesex-

623 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern New London-

623 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern New London-

623 AM EDT Sun Jun 3 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

