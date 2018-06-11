CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 10, 2018

_____

107 FPUS51 KOKX 110509

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

109 AM EDT Mon Jun 11 2018

CTZ005-110815-

Northern Fairfield-

109 AM EDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ006-110815-

Northern New Haven-

109 AM EDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ007-110815-

Northern Middlesex-

109 AM EDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ008-110815-

Northern New London-

109 AM EDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ009-110815-

Southern Fairfield-

109 AM EDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ010-110815-

Southern New Haven-

109 AM EDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ011-110815-

Southern Middlesex-

109 AM EDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ012-110815-

Southern New London-

109 AM EDT Mon Jun 11 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather