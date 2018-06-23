CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1227 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

CTZ005-230845-

Northern Fairfield-

1227 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ006-230845-

Northern New Haven-

1227 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

CTZ007-230845-

Northern Middlesex-

1227 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ008-230845-

Northern New London-

1227 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ009-230845-

Southern Fairfield-

1227 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ010-230845-

Southern New Haven-

1227 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ011-230845-

Southern Middlesex-

1227 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CTZ012-230845-

Southern New London-

1227 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

