CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018

National Weather Service New York NY

1102 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

Northern Fairfield-

1102 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph late

this morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely with a chance of showers

in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 80.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern New Haven-

1102 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely with a chance of showers

in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 80.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northern Middlesex-

1102 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Scattered showers late this

morning, then isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms with showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern New London-

1102 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers with patchy drizzle. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. North winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Fairfield-

1102 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern New Haven-

1102 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Middlesex-

1102 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers with patchy drizzle. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern New London-

1102 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers with patchy drizzle. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

