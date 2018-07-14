CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 14, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
630 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
Northern Fairfield-
630 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Humid with lows around 70. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southern Fairfield-
630 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northern New Haven-
630 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Humid with lows around 70. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southern New Haven-
630 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Northern Middlesex-
630 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Numerous showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.
Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southern Middlesex-
630 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,
then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Northern New London-
630 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southern New London-
630 AM EDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
