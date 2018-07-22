CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 21, 2018
793 FPUS51 KOKX 220722
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
322 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018
CTZ005-222015-
Northern Fairfield-
322 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning,
then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of
showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
CTZ009-222015-
Southern Fairfield-
322 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning,
then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of
showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
CTZ006-222015-
Northern New Haven-
322 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning,
then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs
around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of
showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
CTZ010-222015-
Southern New Haven-
322 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing
to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
CTZ007-222015-
Northern Middlesex-
322 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs around 80.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to
20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of
showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
CTZ011-222015-
Southern Middlesex-
322 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this
morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid
with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
South winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
CTZ008-222015-
Northern New London-
322 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
CTZ012-222015-
Southern New London-
322 AM EDT Sun Jul 22 2018
.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid
with highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Partly sunny
with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.
