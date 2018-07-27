CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 26, 2018

_____

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

941 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

Northern Fairfield-

941 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

Southern Fairfield-

941 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

Northern New Haven-

941 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

Southern New Haven-

941 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

Northern Middlesex-

941 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph late this evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

Southern Middlesex-

941 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

Northern New London-

941 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph late this evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

Southern New London-

941 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

