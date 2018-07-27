CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 26, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
941 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018
Northern Fairfield-
941 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southern Fairfield-
941 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Northern New Haven-
941 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southern New Haven-
941 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Northern Middlesex-
941 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph late this evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southern Middlesex-
941 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Northern New London-
941 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph late this evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Southern New London-
941 PM EDT Thu Jul 26 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
