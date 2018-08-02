CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 2, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

952 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

Northern Fairfield-

952 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern New Haven-

952 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

Northern Middlesex-

952 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

Northern New London-

952 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in

the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

Southern Fairfield-

952 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

Southern New Haven-

952 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

Southern Middlesex-

952 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern New London-

952 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

