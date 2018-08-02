CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 2, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
952 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
Northern Fairfield-
952 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and
heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with
lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Northern New Haven-
952 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the
mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values
in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index
values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
Northern Middlesex-
952 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Isolated thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely, mainly in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
Northern New London-
952 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Isolated thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly in
the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
Southern Fairfield-
952 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance
of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values
in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values
in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index
values in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
Southern New Haven-
952 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance
of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall
after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values
in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index
values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
Southern Middlesex-
952 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values
in the mid 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Isolated thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southern New London-
952 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers
likely, mainly in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
