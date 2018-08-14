CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 13, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

959 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

Northern Fairfield-

959 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern New Haven-

959 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern Middlesex-

959 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northern New London-

959 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Humid with lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Fairfield-

959 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern New Haven-

959 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southern Middlesex-

959 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern New London-

959 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

