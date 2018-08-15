CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 14, 2018

_____

382 FPUS51 KOKX 150151

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

951 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

CTZ009-150815-

Southern Fairfield-

951 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ005-150815-

Northern Fairfield-

951 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ010-150815-

Southern New Haven-

951 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ006-150815-

Northern New Haven-

951 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ011-150815-

Southern Middlesex-

951 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ007-150815-

Northern Middlesex-

951 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ012-150815-

Southern New London-

951 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ008-150815-

Northern New London-

951 PM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather