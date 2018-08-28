CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 27, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

315 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

Southern Fairfield-

315 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to

101.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Fairfield-

315 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 101.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

Southern New Haven-

315 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to

103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern New Haven-

315 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to

103.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern Middlesex-

315 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to

102.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northern Middlesex-

315 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to

102.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southern New London-

315 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northern New London-

315 AM EDT Tue Aug 28 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM EDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to

102.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

values up to 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

