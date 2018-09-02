CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 2, 2018

_____

024 FPUS51 KOKX 022000

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

400 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

CTZ005-030845-

Northern Fairfield-

400 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ006-030845-

Northern New Haven-

400 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ007-030845-

Northern Middlesex-

400 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ008-030845-

Northern New London-

400 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ009-030845-

Southern Fairfield-

400 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ010-030845-

Southern New Haven-

400 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 9 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ011-030845-

Southern Middlesex-

400 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat

index values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ012-030845-

Southern New London-

400 PM EDT Sun Sep 2 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather