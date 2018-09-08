CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, September 7, 2018

_____

278 FPUS51 KOKX 080128

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

928 PM EDT Fri Sep 7 2018

CTZ005-080815-

Northern Fairfield-

928 PM EDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ006-080815-

Northern New Haven-

928 PM EDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ007-080815-

Northern Middlesex-

928 PM EDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ008-080815-

Northern New London-

928 PM EDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ009-080815-

Southern Fairfield-

928 PM EDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ010-080815-

Southern New Haven-

928 PM EDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ011-080815-

Southern Middlesex-

928 PM EDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ012-080815-

Southern New London-

928 PM EDT Fri Sep 7 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather