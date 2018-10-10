CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 9, 2018
_____
469 FPUS51 KOKX 100524
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
124 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018
CTZ005-100815-
Northern Fairfield-
124 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
CTZ006-100815-
Northern New Haven-
124 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
CTZ007-100815-
Northern Middlesex-
124 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady
temperature in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
CTZ008-100815-
Northern New London-
124 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts
up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
CTZ009-100815-
Southern Fairfield-
124 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady
temperature in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
CTZ010-100815-
Southern New Haven-
124 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
CTZ011-100815-
Southern Middlesex-
124 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady
temperature in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible
in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to
10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
CTZ012-100815-
Southern New London-
124 AM EDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms
in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon.
Humid with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in
the evening. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
_____
