CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 24, 2018

_____

420 FPUS51 KOKX 250130

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

930 PM EDT Wed Oct 24 2018

CTZ009-250830-

Southern Fairfield-

930 PM EDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 20 to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ005-250830-

Northern Fairfield-

930 PM EDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around

5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

CTZ010-250830-

Southern New Haven-

930 PM EDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ006-250830-

Northern New Haven-

930 PM EDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

CTZ011-250830-

Southern Middlesex-

930 PM EDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ007-250830-

Northern Middlesex-

930 PM EDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ012-250830-

Southern New London-

930 PM EDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph late this evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, mainly in the evening.

Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ008-250830-

Northern New London-

930 PM EDT Wed Oct 24 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather