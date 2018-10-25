CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 25, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
603 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018
Southern Fairfield-
603 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 20 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.
Windy with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain and drizzle likely in
the evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northern Fairfield-
603 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south
around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.
Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain and drizzle likely in
the evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
Southern New Haven-
603 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the evening.
.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 20 to 25 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the
morning. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain and drizzle likely in
the evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northern New Haven-
603 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with
lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the
morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain and drizzle likely in
the evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
Southern Middlesex-
603 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to east 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the
morning. Windy with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain and drizzle likely in
the evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northern Middlesex-
603 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with
lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph
in the evening.
.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to
east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the
morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain and drizzle likely in
the evening. Near steady temperature around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southern New London-
603 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Breezy
with lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing
to east 20 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the
morning. Windy with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain and drizzle likely in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northern New London-
603 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around
5 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to
east 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain with a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the
morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light rain and drizzle likely in
the evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
