CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 29, 2018
229 FPUS51 KOKX 300052
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
852 PM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
CTZ005-300815-
Northern Fairfield-
852 PM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early this evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
CTZ009-300815-
Southern Fairfield-
852 PM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows around
40. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 60.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
CTZ006-300815-
Northern New Haven-
852 PM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in the
upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
CTZ010-300815-
Southern New Haven-
852 PM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in the
lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
CTZ007-300815-
Northern Middlesex-
852 PM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in the
upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
CTZ011-300815-
Southern Middlesex-
852 PM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in the
lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
CTZ008-300815-
Northern New London-
852 PM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in the
upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs
around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
CTZ012-300815-
Southern New London-
852 PM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows around
40. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 60.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather