CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
926 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018
CTZ005-310815-
Northern Fairfield-
926 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph late this evening, becoming
light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south
with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
CTZ009-310815-
Southern Fairfield-
926 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the
upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
CTZ006-310815-
Northern New Haven-
926 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
CTZ010-310815-
Southern New Haven-
926 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
CTZ007-310815-
Northern Middlesex-
926 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Light and variable winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
CTZ011-310815-
Southern Middlesex-
926 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
CTZ008-310815-
Northern New London-
926 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Cold with lows
around 30. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
CTZ012-310815-
Southern New London-
926 PM EDT Tue Oct 30 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
