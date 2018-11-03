CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 3, 2018

871 FPUS51 KOKX 031932

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

332 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

CTZ005-040815-

Northern Fairfield-

332 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ009-040815-

Southern Fairfield-

332 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ006-040815-

Northern New Haven-

332 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ010-040815-

Southern New Haven-

332 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Near

steady temperature around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ007-040815-

Northern Middlesex-

332 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ011-040815-

Southern Middlesex-

332 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ008-040815-

Northern New London-

332 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ012-040815-

Southern New London-

332 PM EDT Sat Nov 3 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

