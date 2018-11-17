CT New York NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

303 PM EST Sat Nov 17 2018

CTZ005-180915-

Northern Fairfield-

303 PM EST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of rain. Cold with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ009-180915-

Southern Fairfield-

303 PM EST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

CTZ006-180915-

Northern New Haven-

303 PM EST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain with a slight chance of

snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of rain. Cold with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

CTZ010-180915-

Southern New Haven-

303 PM EST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

CTZ007-180915-

Northern Middlesex-

303 PM EST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of rain. Cold with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

CTZ011-180915-

Southern Middlesex-

303 PM EST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph this evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

CTZ008-180915-

Northern New London-

303 PM EST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows around 20.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

CTZ012-180915-

Southern New London-

303 PM EST Sat Nov 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs around 40. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

