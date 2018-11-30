CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 29, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1219 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

Northern Fairfield-

1219 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Southern Fairfield-

1219 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Northern New Haven-

1219 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around

30. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs

around 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Southern New Haven-

1219 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Northern Middlesex-

1219 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around

30. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs

around 40. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Southern Middlesex-

1219 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Northern New London-

1219 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Southern New London-

1219 AM EST Fri Nov 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

