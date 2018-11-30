CT New York NY Zone Forecast
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
1257 PM EST Fri Nov 30 2018
Northern Fairfield-
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and light
snow. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Cold with highs around
40. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with
highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.
Southern Fairfield-
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of light rain with a
slight chance of light snow. Near steady temperature in the upper
30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30.
North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid
50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.
Northern New Haven-
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and light
snow. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
Southern New Haven-
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Near steady temperature around 40. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
Northern Middlesex-
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a chance of light rain and light
snow. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
Southern Middlesex-
.THIS AFTERNOON...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light rain.
Cold with highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
Northern New London-
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and
light snow. Cold with highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with highs in
the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
Southern New London-
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of light
rain. Cold with highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain and
light snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
