CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 16, 2018

_____

042 FPUS51 KOKX 161751

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1251 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

CTZ005-162130-

Northern Fairfield-

1251 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Periods of rain. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain and sleet likely in the evening, then

a chance of snow, sleet and rain after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ006-162130-

Northern New Haven-

1251 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Periods of rain. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain and sleet in the evening, then a

chance of snow, sleet and rain after midnight. Snow and sleet

accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10

to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90

percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ007-162130-

Northern Middlesex-

1251 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Periods of rain. Highs around 40. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain and sleet in the evening, then sleet

and rain likely with a chance of snow after midnight. Snow and

sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of sleet in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ008-162130-

Northern New London-

1251 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Periods of rain. Near steady temperature around

40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and sleet likely after

midnight. Sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and sleet in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ009-162130-

Southern Fairfield-

1251 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Periods of rain. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Periods of rain with a chance of sleet in the

evening, then a chance of rain and sleet with a slight chance of

snow after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation up to 1 inch.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ010-162130-

Southern New Haven-

1251 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Periods of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain and sleet. Sleet accumulation up to 1

inch. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ011-162130-

Southern Middlesex-

1251 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Periods of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Periods of rain in the evening, then rain and sleet

likely after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph,

decreasing to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and sleet in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

CTZ012-162130-

Southern New London-

1251 PM EST Sun Dec 16 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Periods of rain. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely with a chance of

sleet after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Lows in

the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph,

decreasing to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and sleet in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

Maloit

_____

