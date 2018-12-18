CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 17, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

550 AM EST Tue Dec 18 2018

Southern Fairfield-

550 AM EST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising

into the upper 40s after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Intermittent showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northern Fairfield-

550 AM EST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows around 40.

Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Intermittent showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern New Haven-

550 AM EST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising

into the upper 40s after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Intermittent showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northern New Haven-

550 AM EST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising

into the upper 40s after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Intermittent showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern Middlesex-

550 AM EST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Intermittent showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

Northern Middlesex-

550 AM EST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Intermittent showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern New London-

550 AM EST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Intermittent showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

Northern New London-

550 AM EST Tue Dec 18 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40.

Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Intermittent showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

