CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 2, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

307 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

CTZ009-032115-

Southern Fairfield-

307 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ005-032115-

Northern Fairfield-

307 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of freezing drizzle, a

slight chance of light rain and light snow this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ010-032115-

Southern New Haven-

307 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and light snow

this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ006-032115-

Northern New Haven-

307 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow and freezing

drizzle this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

east after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ011-032115-

Southern Middlesex-

307 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ007-032115-

Northern Middlesex-

307 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow, light rain

and freezing drizzle this morning, then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ012-032115-

Southern New London-

307 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with light rain and light snow likely this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ008-032115-

Northern New London-

307 AM EST Thu Jan 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with light rain, light snow likely with a

chance of freezing drizzle this morning, then mostly sunny this

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

