CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 13, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

401 AM EST Mon Jan 14 2019

CTZ005-142115-

Northern Fairfield-

401 AM EST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s.

CTZ006-142115-

Northern New Haven-

401 AM EST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 15. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower

20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s.

CTZ007-142115-

Northern Middlesex-

401 AM EST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s.

CTZ008-142115-

Northern New London-

401 AM EST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 14. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30.

CTZ009-142115-

Southern Fairfield-

401 AM EST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower

20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 30.

CTZ010-142115-

Southern New Haven-

401 AM EST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower

20s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

CTZ011-142115-

Southern Middlesex-

401 AM EST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

CTZ012-142115-

Southern New London-

401 AM EST Mon Jan 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s.

