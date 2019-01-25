CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 24, 2019

_____

448 FPUS51 KOKX 250445

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1145 PM EST Thu Jan 24 2019

CTZ005-251000-

Northern Fairfield-

1145 PM EST Thu Jan 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain and

sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of snow. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

$$

CTZ006-251000-

Northern New Haven-

1145 PM EST Thu Jan 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph late this evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 13. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain and

sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after

midnight. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

$$

CTZ007-251000-

Northern Middlesex-

1145 PM EST Thu Jan 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain and

sleet in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

around 30. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after

midnight. Cooler with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

$$

CTZ008-251000-

Northern New London-

1145 PM EST Thu Jan 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain and

sleet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after

midnight. Cooler with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

$$

CTZ009-251000-

Southern Fairfield-

1145 PM EST Thu Jan 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. West winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain and

sleet in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

$$

CTZ010-251000-

Southern New Haven-

1145 PM EST Thu Jan 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after

midnight. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

$$

CTZ011-251000-

Southern Middlesex-

1145 PM EST Thu Jan 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Cooler with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the morning.

$$

CTZ012-251000-

Southern New London-

1145 PM EST Thu Jan 24 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late this evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Cooler with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low

as 10 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

$$

_____

