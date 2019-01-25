CT New York NY Zone Forecast

318 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

Northern Fairfield-

318 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning.

Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

Northern New Haven-

318 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with a

chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

Northern Middlesex-

318 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow

after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows 5 to 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

Northern New London-

318 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 30. Temperature

falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

Southern Fairfield-

318 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

Southern New Haven-

318 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

Southern Middlesex-

318 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 30. Temperature

falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

Southern New London-

318 AM EST Fri Jan 25 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Brisk with highs in the lower

30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

