CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 18, 2019
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
1215 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
Northern Fairfield-
1215 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow with
a slight chance of light rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 17. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and sleet in the evening, then sleet and
freezing rain with rain likely after midnight. Light snow
accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain
in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool
with highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. A
chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
Southern Fairfield-
1215 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light
rain. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow, sleet and freezing rain in the evening,
then rain, sleet and freezing rain after midnight. Light snow
accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around
50. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
Northern New Haven-
1215 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow with
a slight chance of light rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with snow
likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in
the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet and freezing
rain with rain likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain
in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. A
chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
Southern New Haven-
1215 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow with
a slight chance of light rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 19. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with snow
likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in
the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast
in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then rain, sleet and
freezing rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
Northern Middlesex-
1215 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow and
light rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 17. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet and freezing
rain with rain likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around
50. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. A
chance of freezing rain after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
Southern Middlesex-
1215 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and
light snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then rain, sleet and
freezing rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
Northern New London-
1215 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow and
light rain. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance
of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then sleet and freezing
rain with rain likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation.
Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. A
chance of sleet in the evening, then a chance of freezing rain
after midnight. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and sleet in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Southern New London-
1215 PM EST Mon Feb 18 2019
.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain and
light snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then rain, sleet and
freezing rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of sleet in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
