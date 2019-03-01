CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 28, 2019

_____

457 FPUS51 KOKX 010419

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1119 PM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

CTZ005-010915-

Northern Fairfield-

1119 PM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow. Cold

with lows around 17. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Snow. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows

10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as

zero in the morning.

$$

CTZ006-010915-

Northern New Haven-

1119 PM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in

the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of rain

and snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Snow. Little or

no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows

10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as

zero in the morning.

$$

CTZ007-010915-

Northern Middlesex-

1119 PM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. North winds

around 5 mph late this evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in

the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of rain

and snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows

around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

CTZ008-010915-

Northern New London-

1119 PM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in

the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of rain

and snow in the afternoon. Additional moderate snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow. Rain after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows

10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Wind chill values as low as

zero in the morning.

$$

CTZ009-010915-

Southern Fairfield-

1119 PM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow. Lows

in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Sleet with freezing rain likely after

midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows

15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ010-010915-

Southern New Haven-

1119 PM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light snow. Lows

around 20. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in

the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of rain

and snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows

15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ011-010915-

Southern Middlesex-

1119 PM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of rain

and snow in the afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows

15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ012-010915-

Southern New London-

1119 PM EST Thu Feb 28 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of light snow in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow with

freezing rain likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of rain

and snow in the afternoon. Additional moderate snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain

showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows

15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of flurries. Highs in the

upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather