CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 8, 2019
_____
390 FPUS51 KOKX 090929
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
429 AM EST Sat Mar 9 2019
CTZ005-092115-
Northern Fairfield-
429 AM EST Sat Mar 9 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON EDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
sleet with snow likely with freezing rain after midnight. Snow
and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a
trace. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing
to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, sleet and freezing rain in the morning, then rain
with a chance of freezing rain in the afternoon. Additional sleet
accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of
an inch. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
$$
CTZ009-092115-
Southern Fairfield-
429 AM EST Sat Mar 9 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
sleet, rain with snow likely with freezing rain after midnight.
Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around
a trace. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, sleet and freezing rain in the morning, then rain
in the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice
accumulation around a trace. Highs around 40. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, decreasing to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain
in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
$$
CTZ006-092115-
Northern New Haven-
429 AM EST Sat Mar 9 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO NOON EDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
snow, sleet and freezing rain after midnight. Snow and sleet
accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Freezing rain, sleet, rain and snow in the morning,
then rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Total snow
accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of
an inch. Highs around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
$$
CTZ010-092115-
Southern New Haven-
429 AM EST Sat Mar 9 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON EDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain after midnight. Snow and
sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, sleet and freezing rain in the morning, then rain
in the afternoon. Sleet accumulation up to 1 inch. Ice
accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in the lower 40s.
East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
$$
CTZ007-092115-
Northern Middlesex-
429 AM EST Sat Mar 9 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO NOON EDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
snow, sleet and freezing rain likely after midnight. Snow and
sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation around a
trace. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Freezing rain, sleet and snow in the morning,
then freezing rain in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation
around an inch. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch.
Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
$$
CTZ011-092115-
Southern Middlesex-
429 AM EST Sat Mar 9 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON EDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
snow, sleet and freezing rain likely after midnight. Little or no
snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Snow and sleet accumulation up to
1 inch. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Highs in
the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
$$
CTZ008-092115-
Northern New London-
429 AM EST Sat Mar 9 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO NOON EDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
snow, sleet and freezing rain likely after midnight. Little or no
snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Lows in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph
after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sleet, freezing rain and snow in the morning. Rain.
Snow and sleet accumulation around an inch. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
$$
CTZ012-092115-
Southern New London-
429 AM EST Sat Mar 9 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON EDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
snow, sleet and freezing rain likely after midnight. Little or no
snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace.
Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow in the morning,
then rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet
accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower
40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather