CT New York NY Zone Forecast
CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 15, 2019
_____
943 FPUS51 KOKX 160744
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
344 AM EDT Tue Apr 16 2019
CTZ005-162015-
Northern Fairfield-
344 AM EDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
CTZ009-162015-
Southern Fairfield-
344 AM EDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light rain.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing
to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
CTZ006-162015-
Northern New Haven-
344 AM EDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower
40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
CTZ010-162015-
Southern New Haven-
344 AM EDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain in the
evening. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
CTZ007-162015-
Northern Middlesex-
344 AM EDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
CTZ011-162015-
Southern Middlesex-
344 AM EDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
CTZ008-162015-
Northern New London-
344 AM EDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
CTZ012-162015-
Southern New London-
344 AM EDT Tue Apr 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather