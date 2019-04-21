CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 20, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

325 AM EDT Sun Apr 21 2019

Northern Fairfield-

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern Fairfield-

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern New Haven-

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern New Haven-

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern Middlesex-

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern Middlesex-

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern New London-

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

Southern New London-

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

