CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 1, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

330 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019

Northern Fairfield-

Northern Fairfield-

330 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of

light rain and drizzle this morning, then a chance of light rain

this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern Fairfield-

Southern Fairfield-

330 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of

light rain and drizzle this morning, then a chance of light rain

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northern New Haven-

Northern New Haven-

330 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of

light rain and drizzle this morning, then a chance of light rain

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern New Haven-

Southern New Haven-

330 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of

light rain and drizzle this morning, then a chance of light rain

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Middlesex-

Northern Middlesex-

330 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of

light rain and drizzle this morning, then a chance of light rain

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern Middlesex-

Southern Middlesex-

330 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of

light rain and drizzle this morning, then a chance of light rain

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern New London-

Northern New London-

330 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of

light rain and drizzle this morning, then a chance of light rain

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southern New London-

Southern New London-

330 AM EDT Thu May 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of

light rain and drizzle this morning, then a chance of light rain

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

