CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 3, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

436 AM EDT Sat May 4 2019

Northern Fairfield-

436 AM EDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Fairfield-

436 AM EDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern New Haven-

436 AM EDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern New Haven-

436 AM EDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern Middlesex-

436 AM EDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Highs around 60.

Southern Middlesex-

436 AM EDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern New London-

436 AM EDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern New London-

436 AM EDT Sat May 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers,

mainly this morning. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds,

becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Highs in the upper 50s.

