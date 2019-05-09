CT New York NY Zone Forecast

CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 8, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

322 AM EDT Thu May 9 2019

CTZ005-092015-

Northern Fairfield-

322 AM EDT Thu May 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CTZ009-092015-

Southern Fairfield-

322 AM EDT Thu May 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CTZ006-092015-

Northern New Haven-

322 AM EDT Thu May 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CTZ010-092015-

Southern New Haven-

322 AM EDT Thu May 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CTZ007-092015-

Northern Middlesex-

322 AM EDT Thu May 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CTZ011-092015-

Southern Middlesex-

322 AM EDT Thu May 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CTZ008-092015-

Northern New London-

322 AM EDT Thu May 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

CTZ012-092015-

Southern New London-

322 AM EDT Thu May 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

