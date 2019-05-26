CT New York NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

335 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

Northern Fairfield-

335 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern Fairfield-

335 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern New Haven-

335 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern New Haven-

335 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern Middlesex-

335 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Middlesex-

335 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Northern New London-

335 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southern New London-

335 AM EDT Sun May 26 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

